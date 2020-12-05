Teenager found dead in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 4: Police recovered a teenage boy's body from inside a haystack in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Shariful Islam, 14, was the son of Wasim of Telkupi Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Shariful went out of house on Thursday night but did not return.

Later, locals saw his body inside the haystack in Fulbari Taltala area under Shialkole Union in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Sirajganj 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Bahauddin Faruqi confirmed the incident.











