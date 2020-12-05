185 more contract corona in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Dec 4: A total of 185 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in two days.

Some 77 more people contracted the virus in six districts of the division on Thursday, taking the total virus cases to 22,958 here.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 28 are in Bogura, 20 in Rajshahi, 20 in Pabna, four in Joypurhat, three in Sirajganj and two in Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 20,962 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 346 died in the division till Friday morning.

Earlier, 108 more people contracted the virus here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, one more person died of coronavirus here on Wednesday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 346 in the division. Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said the highest 212 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 52 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 24 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, seven in Joypurhat, 15 in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.









