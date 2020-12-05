Fertilisers being sold at increased rates at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 4: Making a profit of Tk 300 to 350, per bag fertiliser is selling at Tk 1,400 to 1,450 instead of the official rate of Tk 1,100 in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

Allegedly, creating artificial crisis of fertilisers, the exorbitant price is being charged at retail level.

According to trading sources, fertiliser dealers are tactfully doing this. At the same time, the role of the agriculture department in monitoring the market situation has also been questioned.

The dealers are also allegedly breaching the trading norms by selling fertilisers to farmers without giving receipts. Additionally, they are blaming the supply crisis saying, the government supply of fertiliser is inadequate against the demand.

Baraigram is well-known for garlic production. From here, garlic is sent to Dhaka and other parts of the country.

At present, fertilisers used in garlic farming are being sold at soaring prices. Per bag Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) fertiliser is selling at Tk 300 to 350 more than the government fixed price, purchasers complained.

The government has fixed the price of per bag (50kg) TSP at Tk 1,100. But it is being sold at Tk 1,400 to 1,450. Per bag Di-Ammonium Phosphate fertiliser is selling at Tk 1,000 to 1,100 against the official rate of Tk 800. Per bag urea fertiliser is selling at Tk 800 instead of Tk 700. Per bag Muriate of Potash is selling at Tk 750 instead of Tk 650.

A grower Khademul Islam of Bajitpur Village in Baraigram Sadar Union said, "We have to purchase fertilisers at prices higher by Tk 300 to 350. It is increasing our garlic farming cost."

Another Abu Raihan of Mamudpur Village said in the absence of field level monitoring, dealers have formed syndicate and are selling fertilisers in increased rates. So, garlic farmers are facing setback this season.

Requesting anonymity, more than one retailer said, purchasing per bag fertiliser at Tk 1,400 from dealers, they are selling it to growers at more Tk 10 to 20 per bag.

A dealer of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation Abul Hossen Talukder of Gopalpur Union said, "This year, against the requirement of 30 tonnes, only nine tonnes have been supplied for my area. These got finished within few days. "

He also said retailers are bringing fertilisers from Jashore and other districts and selling those at increased rates. The prices of fertilisers have gone higher due to supply shortage by half of the demand.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Pervin said, "At a meeting, we have asked the dealers to sell fertilisers at the government rates."

She also said, "Two dealers have already been fined for stocking excess fertilisers. We are continuing our monitoring. If any extra charging of price is found, we are taking steps."



















