WH communications director quits

WASHINGTON, Dec 4: White House communication director Alyssa Farah announced her resignation Thursday, in what appeared to be a tacit acknowledgement of Donald Trump's loss in last month's US presidential election.

"After three and a half incredible years, I will be leaving the White House to pursue new opportunities," wrote Farah, who had also served as spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and at the Pentagon before her current position.

"I am deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer and more secure," she said, without mentioning Trump, whose term ends January 20.

Farah has mostly laid low since the November 3 election, in which President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump. -AFP







