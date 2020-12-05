Video
Home Foreign News

News in brief

40 US states plan to sue FB

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

WASHINGTON, Dec 4: A group of US states led by New York is investigating Facebook Inc for possible antitrust violations and plans to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The complaint would be the second major lawsuit filed against a Big Tech company this year. The Justice Department sued Alphabet Inc's Google in October.
More than 40 states plan to sign on to the lawsuit, one source said, without naming them. Facebook declined to comment. A spokesman for the New York attorney general's office declined to comment.
The Federal Trade Commission, whose commissioners met on Wednesday, could file a related complaint with an administrative law judge or in district court.    -REUTERS


