Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs       Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia      
Home Foreign News

Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters political fray

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters political fray

Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters political fray

CHENNAI, Dec 4: Indian film superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday became the latest in a long line of big-name actors to enter politics, vowing to bring in "corruption-free" government to his home state.
The action hero, one of Asia's best-paid actors, said on Twitter that with "huge support from people" he would be launching a political party in January that is expected to contest elections scheduled in Tamil Nadu state next year.
The 69-year-old former bus conductor said the public wanted "honest, transparent, corruption-free, caste-less, secular and spiritual politics" in the state.
"Wonderful and amazing things will happen!" he added without stating explicitly that he would stand himself.
The actor enjoys a cult-like following across India where he is called "The Superstar" or "Thalaivar" (leader).
Every new film sends Tamil Nadu into a frenzy, with fans getting haircuts like his most recent character or having his face tattooed on their bodies.
Rajnikanth, who worked on buses in the southern city of Bangalore before moving into acting in 1973, proved his political muscle in 1996 when he called on fans to oppose the Tamil Nadu government, which was then voted out of power.
Rajinikanth said in 2017 that he wanted to enter politics to bring "change in Tamil Nadu". His fans set off fireworks in celebration but have been waiting since for the formal moves.
He launched his own movement, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), which has since been putting in place the political launchpad for the film hero.
He has carried on making films and had health scares which led some to believe that he would give up his political ambitions.
Rajinikanth is following a well-worn path from the cinema into Indian politics.
Hindi star Sunny Deol is a member of parliament and another Tamil star, Kamal Haasan, formed his own party in 2018 but failed to win a seat in a national election last year.
Jaya Bachchan, the actor wife of Bollywood's best-known star Amitabh Bachchan, has served four terms as a member of the Rjya Sabha upper house.  
Comedy actor Govinda was a member of parliament from 2004 to 2009 and actress Rekha was a member of the Rajya Sabha parliament but stood down in 2018 following criticism of her attendance record.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NASA buying Moon dust for $1
WH communications director quits
40 US states plan to sue FB
France threatens veto bad deal as Brexit talks stumble to line
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters political fray
Obama, Bush, Clinton, Biden to publicly receive Covid-19 vaccine
Global coronavirus cases top 65m
Biden asks Fauci to join his Covid team


Latest News
Trump orders withdrawal of US troops from Somalia
Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi
UN recognises enormous investment in Bhasan Char: Mia Seppo
Lawmen detected culprits of Bangabandhu sculpture vandalism: Kamal
Three fined for catching dolphin
Blank fire after vandalism at Bangabandhu statue in Kushtia
Controversy over sculpture to be resolved in one week: State Minister
FIFA wants to improve the offside rule
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Gazipasa
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram: BSCIC Chairman
Most Read News
Police charge batons on anti-sculpture procession
First batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
24 more die of COVID in country
Three envoys present credentials to President
Six of a family among 7 killed in Manikganj road crash
Six die in Tangail road accident
Rohingyas enjoy traditional 'Mezban'
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
Rohingyas start journey for Bhasan Char from Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft