Govt itself incites alem-ulema to agitate: Zafrullah

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Friday alleged that the government itself has instigated the alem-ulema to hit the streets to divert people's attention to a different direction from the prevailing 'anarchy' in the country.

"It's the government which has put the Islamic scholars in danger by instigating them to take to the streets to divert people's attention from the anarchy that is now all around," said the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, Zafrullah said, "I would like to tell the alem-ulema to join the movement for the restoration of democracy and registering protest against price hike without getting involved in these unnecessary debates (over statue and idol)." -UNB