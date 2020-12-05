Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs       Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia      
Home Back Page

Govt itself incites alem-ulema to agitate: Zafrullah

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Friday alleged that the government itself has instigated the alem-ulema to hit the streets to divert people's attention to a different direction from the prevailing 'anarchy' in the country.
"It's the government which has put the Islamic scholars in danger by instigating them to take to the streets to divert people's attention from the anarchy that is now all around," said the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder.
Speaking at a human-chain programme, Zafrullah said, "I would like to tell the alem-ulema to join the movement for the restoration of democracy and registering protest against price hike without getting involved in these unnecessary debates (over statue and idol)."    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three BD firms named in Forbes Asia’s 200 Best list
35 injured in clash ahead of Barishal UP election
36 British MPs seek intervention in India’s farmers’ protest
Gayeshwar for a ‘do-or-die’ movement amid corona
Muktijuddho Mancha to sue Islamists over statue issue
UN recognises large investment in Bhasan Char: Mia Seppo
BD, Bhutan to sign PTA today
Road crashes kill 439 in Nov alone: Report


Latest News
Trump orders withdrawal of US troops from Somalia
Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi
UN recognises enormous investment in Bhasan Char: Mia Seppo
Lawmen detected culprits of Bangabandhu sculpture vandalism: Kamal
Three fined for catching dolphin
Blank fire after vandalism at Bangabandhu statue in Kushtia
Controversy over sculpture to be resolved in one week: State Minister
FIFA wants to improve the offside rule
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Gazipasa
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram: BSCIC Chairman
Most Read News
Police charge batons on anti-sculpture procession
First batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
24 more die of COVID in country
Three envoys present credentials to President
Six of a family among 7 killed in Manikganj road crash
Six die in Tangail road accident
Rohingyas enjoy traditional 'Mezban'
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
Rohingyas start journey for Bhasan Char from Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft