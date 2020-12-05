Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs       Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia      
Home Back Page

China turns on N-powered ‘artificial sun’

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

China turns on N-powered ‘artificial sun’

China turns on N-powered ‘artificial sun’

BEIJING, Dec 4: China successfully powered up its "artificial sun" nuclear fusion reactor for the first time, state media reported Friday, marking a great advance in the country's nuclear power research capabilities.
The HL-2M Tokamak reactor is China's largest and most advanced nuclear fusion experimental research device, and scientists hope that the device can potentially unlock a powerful clean energy source.
It uses a powerful magnetic field to fuse hot plasma and can reach temperatures of over 150 million degrees Celsius, according to the People's Daily -- approximately ten times hotter than the core of the sun.
Located in southwestern Sichuan province and completed late last year, the reactor is often called an "artificial sun" on account of the enormous heat and power it produces.
"The development of nuclear fusion energy is not only a way to solve China's strategic energy needs, but also has great significance for the future sustainable development of China's energy and national economy," said the People's Daily.
Chinese scientists have been working on developing smaller versions of the nuclear fusion reactor since 2006.
They plan to use the device in collaboration with scientists working on the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor -- the world's largest nuclear fusion research project based in France, which is expected to be completed in 2025.
Fusion is considered the Holy Grail of energy and is what powers our sun.
It merges atomic nuclei to create massive amounts of energy -- the opposite of the fission process used in atomic weapons and nuclear power plants, which splits them into fragments.
Unlike fission, fusion emits no greenhouse gases and carries less risk of accidents or the theft of atomic material.
But achieving fusion is both extremely difficult and prohibitively expensive, with the total cost of ITER estimated at $22.5 billion.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three BD firms named in Forbes Asia’s 200 Best list
35 injured in clash ahead of Barishal UP election
36 British MPs seek intervention in India’s farmers’ protest
Gayeshwar for a ‘do-or-die’ movement amid corona
Muktijuddho Mancha to sue Islamists over statue issue
UN recognises large investment in Bhasan Char: Mia Seppo
BD, Bhutan to sign PTA today
Road crashes kill 439 in Nov alone: Report


Latest News
Trump orders withdrawal of US troops from Somalia
Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi
UN recognises enormous investment in Bhasan Char: Mia Seppo
Lawmen detected culprits of Bangabandhu sculpture vandalism: Kamal
Three fined for catching dolphin
Blank fire after vandalism at Bangabandhu statue in Kushtia
Controversy over sculpture to be resolved in one week: State Minister
FIFA wants to improve the offside rule
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Gazipasa
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram: BSCIC Chairman
Most Read News
Police charge batons on anti-sculpture procession
First batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
24 more die of COVID in country
Three envoys present credentials to President
Six of a family among 7 killed in Manikganj road crash
Six die in Tangail road accident
Rohingyas enjoy traditional 'Mezban'
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
Rohingyas start journey for Bhasan Char from Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft