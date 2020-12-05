AL does not  attack anyone intentionally, says Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said AL does not attack anyone intentionally.

But, if someone attacks AL intentionally then the party is always ready for counter attack.

Obaidul Quader said this while addressing a facemask distribution programme among the leaders and activists of AL's associate bodies organized by its Relief and Social Welfare affaires Sub-committee at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

He said, "The country is witnessing remarkable progress under the Awami League government. But the opposition without giving any thanks criticizing the government efforts."

About Rohingya issue, Quader said, "Bangladesh gave shelter to around over 11 lakh Rohingya people on humanitarian grounds. Bangladesh is facing many challenges and problems due to the Rohingya population and that is why the government started shifting them to Bhashan Char."

"But, some international community members are making criticism over the shifting of Rohingya people to Bhashan Char," he added.





















