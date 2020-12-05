Video
Saturday, 5 December, 2020
latest COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs       Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia      
Back Page

Officials concerned asked to submit ACRs by Mar 31

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

A huge number of public servants are deprived of promotion in time as some of the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) signatory officials are not signing and forwarding their ACRs to the Public Administration Ministry properly.
At the same time, some of the officials are also reluctant to submit their ACRs to the Public Administration Ministry with the signatures of the counter-signing officers.
As a result, the Ministry is facing immense trouble with proposing names of those officials for promotion.
In this situation, the PA Ministry asked those officials responsible for submission of ACR and signing or counter-signing the reports of those working under them to submit the reports of the year by March 31 of the next year.
The PA Ministry on Thursday to this end sent letters to the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, secretaries and senior secretaries of all ministries and divisions, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and department chiefs.
The letters signed by the PA Ministry's Joint Secretary Tofazzal Hossain mentioned that most of the public servants responsible for ACR submission and responsible for signing or counter-signing the ACR are not following the guidelines properly.
According to the PA Ministry directives, the officers (Officer Reported Upon-ORU) must have to submit their annual performance report filling up the prescribed forms including medical reports to the signatory officers (Report Initiating Officer-RIO) by January 31.
After signing the reports, the RIOs will forward those to the counter-signing officer (CSO) in a sealed envelope by February 28.
The CSOs will ensure submission of the reports to the PA Ministry by March 31 after their signature.
It has also asked the official concerned to submit a complete report within the stipulated period. Otherwise, the reports will be rejected.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
