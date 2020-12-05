Nepal for deepening ties with Bangladesh

Bangladesh and Nepal can work more on areas including trade, commerce, power sector cooperation, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts.

The countries have traditional and historical linkages and can completely harness the potential for mutual benefit.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari said this on Thursday when Salauddin Noman Chowdhury, Bangladesh ambassador to the country, presented his letter of credence at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu.

Welcoming the new ambassador, she assured him of all cooperation in deepening the bilateral tie, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.














