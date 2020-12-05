C’wealth looks for lawyers’ pool for Rohingya genocide case

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland as said her office looks for ways to support Gambia its legal battle over the Rohingya genocide case and continue to stand by Bangladesh as it hosts world's largest group of forcibly displaced people.

In an exclusive virtual interview with the agency from her office in London she said Commonwealth Secretariat was reviewing possibilities of forming a "large pool of lawyers" drawn from the grouping's member states to support Gambia in fighting the case in International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Scotland said being a Commonwealth member Canada joined hands with Gambia in its legal battle in the ICJ while her office planned to support the move extending possible legal expertise available in the Commonwealth.

"(Simultaneously) Commonwealth family stands in 'full solidarity' with Bangladesh on this issue and will continue to support Bangladesh, in keeping with the decision by Commonwealth Heads of Government at their meeting in 2018," she said.

The top Commonwealth executive highly praised Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her example setting humanitarian gesture by offering refuge to the Rohingyas.

Scotland's comments came following a high-level dialogue jointly organized by Bangladesh High Commission in the UK and Commonwealth Secretariat in London last week.

Bangladesh currently hosts over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 amid a ruthless military crackdown at their homeland in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

In November last year, Gambia brought the case against Myanmar to the ICJ with the backing of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Canada and the Netherlands, while ICJ held its first hearing on December 10-12.

On January 23 last, the ICJ made the historic unanimous decision and ruled that there was sufficient cause for a case and that Myanmar should take all steps to remedy the status quo regarding alleged human rights violations against the Rohingya.

Apart from unveiling the Commonwealth's plans over the Rohingya crisis, Scotland appreciated Sheikh Hasina's leadership for success in maintaining Bangladesh's positive economic growth rate amid the COVID-19 pandemic that upset growth rate in many developing economies.

Scotland, who now serves as the Commonwealth's sixth secretary-general, said her office was campaigning for equal access to potential COVID-19 vaccines and reviewing a recovery plan in economic front against the backdrop of the pandemic. -BSS







