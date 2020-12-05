40th span of Padma Bridge installed, one more left

With the installation of the 40th span on Friday, a total of six kilometers of the Padma Bridge has now become visible

On Thursday, a floating crane Tian-E brought the span from Mawa Construction Yard to near the pillars at around 10:30am, said Padma Bridge's Executive Engineer Dewan Md Abdul Quader.

Sources from bridge construction site said the final span is expected to be installed on December 16.

The 6.15km long double-layer bridge will have a total of 41 spans which would be installed on 42 poles - 21 poles at Mawa site and other 21 poles at Jajira point all of which have already been constructed.

Trains will run through the lower deck while the road will be on the upper level of the bridge.

The construction work of the long-cherished Padma Bridge started in December, 2014 and the first span was installed on September 30, 2017.

When the construction of the bridge is completed, the capital will be directly connected with 21 southern districts through road and railways.

The main bridge is being constructed by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor, while Sino Hydro Corporation, another Chinese company, is working on river management.

The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.











