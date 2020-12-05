Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs       Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia      
Home Sports

Under-fire Zidane asks Madrid players to stand up and be counted

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Under-fire Zidane asks Madrid players to stand up and be counted

Under-fire Zidane asks Madrid players to stand up and be counted

MADRID, DEC 4: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane takes his side to Sevilla in La Liga this weekend days insisting he is not planning on resigning despite a disastrous recent run.
Madrid have won just once in La Liga since October and also lost at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions on Tuesday and must beat Borussia Moenchengladbach next week to advance.
Real have drawn with in-form Villarreal, were edged out at lowly Alaves and were hammered at Valencia since their last league victory leaving the champions in fourth place, seven points off leaders Real Sociedad.
"I have the strength needed to turn the situation around and I am going to give everything to do that, so are the players," Zidane said after the loss in Ukraine.
"We have to lift ourselves up and think about the next match. We're on a bad run, there's nothing else to do other than think about the next match and go ahead.
"In difficult moments, you have to show character," he added.
Local press have linked former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Madrid forward Raul forward to the Frenchman's job.
According to newspaper AS captain Sergio Ramos called a squad meeting this week, with Zidane absent, telling team-mates to give "an extra push until the end of the year."
"This is Real Madrid, gentlemen. Together, we've come out of worse," Ramos reportedly said ahead of the trip to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan where they have lost on six of their last eight visits.
Saturday's hosts went unbeaten in the Spanish top-flight throughout November after a sluggish start to the season under former Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.
Spain playmaker Suso is set to return for the Europa League champions after being sidelined for six weeks with a muscle injury.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HRW calls for end to "sex testing" for female athletes
Under-fire Pumas pay low-key tribute to Maradona
Bournemouth hammer Barnsley to move to top of Championship
Fifth straight win lifts Marseille to within a point of PSG
Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona
700 games? I'm only halfway to retiring, says Guardiola
SA-England ODI series to go ahead after negative tests
Concussed Jadeja ruled out of Australia T20 series


Latest News
Trump orders withdrawal of US troops from Somalia
Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi
UN recognises enormous investment in Bhasan Char: Mia Seppo
Lawmen detected culprits of Bangabandhu sculpture vandalism: Kamal
Three fined for catching dolphin
Blank fire after vandalism at Bangabandhu statue in Kushtia
Controversy over sculpture to be resolved in one week: State Minister
FIFA wants to improve the offside rule
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Gazipasa
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram: BSCIC Chairman
Most Read News
Police charge batons on anti-sculpture procession
First batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
24 more die of COVID in country
Three envoys present credentials to President
Six of a family among 7 killed in Manikganj road crash
Six die in Tangail road accident
Rohingyas enjoy traditional 'Mezban'
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
Rohingyas start journey for Bhasan Char from Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft