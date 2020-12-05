Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs       Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia      
Home Sports

Spurs scrape through in Europa League

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Tottenham's English midfielder Dele Alli (l) AND Tottenham's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrate during the UEFA Europa League Group J football match between Linzer ASK and Tottenham Hotspur in Linz, on December 3, 2020. photo: AFP

Tottenham's English midfielder Dele Alli (l) AND Tottenham's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrate during the UEFA Europa League Group J football match between Linzer ASK and Tottenham Hotspur in Linz, on December 3, 2020. photo: AFP

PARIS, DEC 4: Premier League leaders Tottenham struggled to gain the draw they needed in Linz, finishing 3-3 on Thursday thanks to two penalties and securing a place in the knock-out rounds of the Europa League.
The result in Austria ensured that Antwerp will also advance from Group J.
Elsewhere in the early games, Braga, AC Milan, Lille, Villarreal, Dinamo Zagreb and Red Star Belgrade ensured their places in the last 32 with one round of group games still to play.  
They join Leicester, Arsenal, Hoffenheim and Roma who had already qualified.
In Linz, the home team dominated the first half but only scored once, through Peter Michorl. Spurs, who had not managed a shot on target, won a penalty for handball in added time. Gareth Bale converted for his 200th career goal.
Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead on the counter attack in the 56th minute.
With Linz still threatening, manager Jose Mourinho made a series of defensive substitutions.
Tottenham had three centre backs, three full backs and two defensive midfielders on the field by the 84th minute when Johannes Eggestein still found a huge hole and lashed in a shot that Joe Hart reached but could not keep out.
Three minutes later, Spurs regained the lead. One of the two attacking players, Steven Bergwijn was tripped to earn a penalty and the other, Dele Alli, swept it home.
Spurs could not keep the lead. Young Frenchman Mamoudou Karamoko smashed in an equaliser from outside the box in added time.
The draw was enough to put Tottenham through and next week they will host Antwerp, who beat Ludogorets 3-1, with first place at stake.
In Group H, AC Milan fell two goals behind at home to eliminated Celtic but rallied to win 4-2 and advance.  
Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard scored for the visitors in the first 14 minutes, but Hakan Calhanoglu and Samuel Castillejo responded with two quick goals midway through the half.
Jens Petter Hauger and Brahim Diaz, with a clever chip, struck in the second half.
Milan are second in the group, one point behind Lille who also came from behind to win at home.
Visitors Sparta Prague were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute when Ondrej Celustka received two yellow cards in three minutes, yet the visitors took the lead through Ladislav Krejci in the 71st minute.
Lille sent on Burak Yilmaz in the 77th minute. The Turkish striker poked home the equaliser three minutes later and smashed home the winner four minutes after that.
In Group G, Braga crushed AEK, 4-2, in Athens to join Leicester in the next round. The Foxes fielded a weakened side against Zorya in the Ukraine and lost 1-0.
Villarreal secured first place in Group I as Samuel Chukwueze scored the only goal away to Sivasspor in Turkey.
Sivasspor will travel to Tel Aviv next week needing a victory to wrest second place from Maccabi. Maccabi missed a chance to ensure qualification when they drew, 1-1, away to Qarabag in a match moved from Azerbaijan to Istanbul for security reasons. Red Star qualified for the next round holding group winners Hoffenheim to a goalless draw in Belgrade. The visitors had 17 attempts on goal but could not score.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HRW calls for end to "sex testing" for female athletes
Under-fire Pumas pay low-key tribute to Maradona
Bournemouth hammer Barnsley to move to top of Championship
Fifth straight win lifts Marseille to within a point of PSG
Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona
700 games? I'm only halfway to retiring, says Guardiola
SA-England ODI series to go ahead after negative tests
Concussed Jadeja ruled out of Australia T20 series


Latest News
Trump orders withdrawal of US troops from Somalia
Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi
UN recognises enormous investment in Bhasan Char: Mia Seppo
Lawmen detected culprits of Bangabandhu sculpture vandalism: Kamal
Three fined for catching dolphin
Blank fire after vandalism at Bangabandhu statue in Kushtia
Controversy over sculpture to be resolved in one week: State Minister
FIFA wants to improve the offside rule
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Gazipasa
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram: BSCIC Chairman
Most Read News
Police charge batons on anti-sculpture procession
First batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
24 more die of COVID in country
Three envoys present credentials to President
Six of a family among 7 killed in Manikganj road crash
Six die in Tangail road accident
Rohingyas enjoy traditional 'Mezban'
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
Rohingyas start journey for Bhasan Char from Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft