

Disappointing that we can't play 'out of the box' cricket: Tamim

The 48-run defeat to Gemcon Khulna was Barishal's fourth loss in the tournament, keeping them at the second bottom at the point table. They and Beximco Dhaka have the same two points but they only edged Dhaka due to good run rate.

However, with just three matches in the tournament left, Tamim's side felt the pressure of being eliminated from the last four races.

"To lose like this doesn't give a good feeling," Tamim Iqbal said after the match.

"I think we've done some mistakes in our bowling. We gave them some easy boundaries and bowled wide, which we shouldn't do. If we can restrict them under 150, we could have won the game."

Barishal's poor bowling helped Khulna to pile up 173-6, a score that looked always bigger in a wicket that was not so conducive to batting.

"We're not good at the first six overs, which was unfortunate. When you won't win the game, you can blame anybody else. As I said earlier, they all are good players but we couldn't click as a unit."

Tamim said he expected an 'out of the box' cricket from his side, something what his side couldn't provide.

"You can't blame two or three players for this defeat. Someone should come up. Look at the other side -they have some players who are playing well from the beginning but we missed this in our team," Tamim said.

"The likes of Irfan, Afif couldn't come all guns blazing. Before the beginning of the tournament, I said we've some limitations in our team and we've to play 'out of the box' cricket if we want to win the game. But unfortunately, we can't play that 'out of the box' cricket," he said. -BSS

















