Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:04 PM
Sports

Rangpur, Magura in final of JFA U-14 Women's Football

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Rangpur and Magura districts moved to the final of the JFA U-14 National Women's Football Championship eliminating their respective rivals in the semi-finals held on Friday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
The final, between the two sides, will be held on Monday (December 7) at the same venue at 2 pm.
On way to the final today, Rangpur district blanked host Rajshahi district by 2-0 goals in the first semi-final with Khadiza scored both the goals for Rangpur in the 21st and 38th minutes.
While Magura district drubbed Gaibandha district by 4-0 goals in the day's second semis to confirm their spot of final.
In the day's match, Sumaiya, Bristy, Kona Kormokar and Munni scored one goal each for the winning side in the 18th, 28th, 33rd and 46th minutes respectively.    -BSS


