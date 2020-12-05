Video
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:03 PM
Sports

Kazi Salahuddin overcomes Coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

The president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and country's former superstar Kazi M Salahuddin who was infected with Coronavirus Disease had recovered from the novel Coronavirus as said a BFF statement in the early morning on Friday.
The legendary striker of Bangladesh football was tested positive for the virus on 25th of November and he kept him isolated from the people from then.
BFF said that they receive the report of recovery on Thursday.
In the meantime, the 66-year old man received lots of messages and phone calls from the well-wishers including the President of FIFA.  
Salahuddin who is also the president of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) was re-elected the president of BFF for the fourth consecutive time. He took the chair in 2008 and was re-elected in the executive committee election of BFF in 2012, 2016 and recently in 2020.















