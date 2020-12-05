Video
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Zakir stars as Khulna down Barishal by 48 runs

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Sports Reporter

Gemcon Khulna players celebrating after winning the match against Fortune Barishal in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Friday. photo: BCB

Gemcon Khulna registered their 3rd victory in the event and 2nd victory against Fortune Barishal on Friday. Opener Zakir Hosan hammered 63 as Khulna were triumphant by 45 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Barishal preferred to chase winning the toss but their orb throwers were stranded against Khulna batters' foray and got a challenging target of 174 runs. Khulna changed their mind to send Shakib Al Hasan to open the innings and experienced opener Johurul Islam Omi paired with Zakir Hosan. Omi however, could not do much and had gone for two runs only but Zakir had been prodigious. The wicketkeeper played 63-run knock off 42 balls. He hit 10 boundaries. He stood 90 runs' 2nd wicket partnership with Imrul Kayes. Imrul amassed 37 runs. Shakib got 14 while skipper Mahmudullah poised 24 runs as GKs posted 173 runs on the board losing six wickets.
Kamrul Islam Rabbi hauled three wickets for Barishal whereas Taskin Ahmed picked two and Tanvir Islam took the rest one wicket.
Chasing the toll, Barishal got a very good start. They finally decided to start the innings with two regular openers. Parvez Emon came to open with Tamim Iqbal and the pair hoarded 57 runs before Emon's departure with 19. Tamim continued his shine but for a mediocre innings of 32 runs. Afif Hossain Dhrubo was unlucky to get run out scoring three runs. Towhid Hridoy and Irfan Shukkur showed some lights of hope but not for long. Their 31-run joint venture came to an end as Shukkur had gone for 16 runs. Hridoy went dugout after collecting 33 runs. Maidul Ankon scored 10 runs but last five Barishal batsmen got out between 0 and 1. Mehidy Miraz and Rabbi opened the accounts but Taskin, Tanvir and Abu Jayed Rahi got ducks.
Shahidul Islam, Shovagata Home and Hasan Mahmud took two wickets each while Shakib and Al-Amin Hossain shared one wicket apiece.
 Zakir Hosan of Gemcon Khulna named the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.


