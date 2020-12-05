

Plan your dream wedding

Dhaka Regency offer numbers of the coziest and plush venues ranging from 980 to 5721 sq. ft. with seating capacity of up to 950 guests in five different seating arrangements. All the venues have plenty of natural as well as electrical lighting, white decor and different seating shape. Wedding is a very special day in everyone's life. Everyone wants their special day to be held in a perfect place in a good way. From selecting a beautiful venue to choosing a caterer, brides and grooms face a lot of decisions at the time of their wedding planning. So when it comes to celebrations and to make a joyous occasion with impeccable services, world-class cuisine, beautiful décor, Photo Sessions at Secret Garden Rooftop, and exclusive offers, it's all in the details at Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort.