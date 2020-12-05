

Kay Kraft's Victory Day collections

Green and red have been used as colors in this collection which is mainly made of cotton fabric. Red-green sarees, salwar kameez, kurtis and tops, Punjabi, shirts, shawls, mufflers, scarves, T-shirts, hoodie jackets and bandanas are made in their own weaving designs. There are also shirts, tops, Punjabi, shirts, etc. for children.

In addition to all the outlets of Kay Kraft including Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Comilla, Khulna, Bogra, Narayanganj, anyone can buy their dress from the online store.



