

Covid-19: Pregnancy and child birth ins and outs

Intrauterine vertical transmission, from maternal blood and amniotic fluid contact during delivery, and postnatal infection, particularly during breastfeeding, are included in mother to infant transmission. Studies have been carried out to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in breast milk, cord blood, amniotic fluid, vaginal swab, neonatal throat swab, faces and urine samples of newborns to confirm whether or not there is vertical transmission. The results have shown that all test samples are negative; it seems unlikely to suggest vertical transmission during pregnancy.

In addition, some degree of passive immune protection at birth from transplacental immunoglobin G (IgG) acts as a natural form of convalescent plasma transfusion for infants born to Covid-19 positive mothers. Even immaturity of the immune system may be protective for neonates because the domino effect of the cytokine storm seems to be driving a lot of Covid-19 morbidity in older patients.

Infected mothers can however, transmit the Covid-19 virus during breastfeeding through respiratory droplets. It should therefore be confirmed that mothers with known or suspected Covid-19 adhere to standard contact precautions during breastfeeding.

Although the virus has not been detected by RT-PCR in breast milk samples, health care workers should therefore protect, promote and promote early initiation and sustained breastfeeding in newborn Covid-19-positive mothers, concerned family members. Breastfeeding has a myriad of health benefits, ranging from a reduced risk of female breast and ovarian cancer to the development of a diverse intestinal microbiome in infants and a lower risk of infection in the first year of life, thereby reducing morbidity and mortality. Breastfeeding creates a unique relationship between mother and child, thereby reducing the length of hospital stay and the negative effects due to this pandemic viral outbreak linked to quarantine and stress.

Reduced risk of postpartum haemorrhage, decreased rates of postpartum depression and anxiety, and increased proportions of successful breastfeeding are associated with skin-to-skin contact initiated in the first hours of life.

Country like China adopted an early policy of separating the mother-infant for 14 days after birth and avoiding the use of breast milk until the mother recovers from the infection. The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests that where possible, a Covid-19 positive mother is separated from her infant and that expressed breast milk is used instead of breastfeeding. Within an hour of birth, the World Health Organization (WHO) promotes skin-to-skin care, rooming-in, and breastfeeding initiation for infants born to Covid-19 mothers like all other newborns and routine newborn care with an additional focus on respiratory and hand hygiene.

