SME Forum workshop on

Dr. Latfiul Bari, the Chief Scientist and Head of Food Analysis and Research Lab of Dhaka University was the chief guest and trainer in this program. Jute researcher and band developer Chashi Mamun, founder and president of SME Forum, presided over the function.

The workshop provides science-based skills development and hands-on training on food safety and proper hygiene to entrepreneurs in micro, small and micro industries working with food products. 30 peoples participated in this special workshop of SME Forum. Among them are a number of culinary artists whose food recipes are being regularly published and published in television and national newspapers. There were some also who received some national awards including the best Radhuni. Among them Samsunnahar Mita, Nazia Farhana, Hasina Ansar, Kaniz Ferdous, Arena Shirin are notable. Some new and marginal entrepreneurs also participated.

On the other hand, the company heads took part in this event on behalf of some big organizations working with agro, spices and beverages. Notable amongst them were Joypurhat Engg. Atiqur Rahman, Savar-based company Dasar Agro and Beverage Bangladesh Limited, Dhaka Green Sense Limited and Dhemki Food Products.

The e-commerce marketplace SME Shop Bangladesh, which will be inaugurated soon with the initiative of SME Forum, wants to make their registered food products entrepreneurs more efficient and smart through such continuous training.

Welcoming the inaugural function of the workshop, President Chashi Mamun said SME shops will expand their activities to every district of the country. The government will take up the talents of the remote areas and present them to the media and provide patronage for the implementation of their talents and ideas. He sought the cooperation of the government and the media for this.

Chashi Mamun further said, if proper training and patronage is given to such small entrepreneurs of the country, they will take the country forward and make it prosperous. He added that the SME forum team will soon be present in all the districts with training on not only food but also other subjects. He expressed frustration and regret that marginal and small entrepreneurs in Corona were not getting the loan incentives announced by the Hon'ble Prime Minister at all.

Dr. Latiful Bari said, "I could not restrain myself from coming to this event after receiving the invitation of Mamun."

He further said that such an arrangement will bring welfare to the people of the country. Because, food is being adulterated the most in Bangladesh. We eat poison and cancer every day. If this continues, we will soon become a crippled nation. For now, the only way to survive is through personal and family awareness and education. That is why such an arrangement of SME forum is very important and timely.

SME Forum is leading entrepreneurs in micro, small, cottage, small and medium industries in Bangladesh. This non-governmental organization has been inspiring and collaborating in various ways in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Special formulas are being given to alternative employment and market management to survive in the ongoing global crisis. The SME Forum will be able to organize such multi-faceted training in this series. The event was sponsored by Dhemki Food Products, an online partner of SME TV.

























