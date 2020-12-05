

Avid traveller Ankhee Siddique

Born on 18 October in Manikganj, she completed her Postgraduate in Bangla. She has also published book: ChayaChor Balak,Nakhatra Jole Koekti Tara Bishonno Soraikhana Boi, Choroier Sada Dim Vhanga Dupure so far.

What is inspiring that Ankhee is not physically able but still she overcame many adversities. She was affected with polio at just age of 8 months but she didn't give up.

"In my childhood I had faced many negative situations. When I was in 8 months aged I was affected with polio diseases and from that time my mother's fighting period with me started. My mother hide her tears when our neighbor kids won prize in many games."

"However I won many prizes by participating in hand writing, debate, poem recitation, religious song and essay competition which was keeping my mother's face smiling. My father was religious mentality and he wanted to hide me because of my disability. When we were two sisters my parents expected a brother for us but that was not to be. We were again blessed with a sister."

"Then the responsibility of naming my father falls on me. I wrote a poem entitled 'My little sister, which one to name'. It was published in a popular daily with my picture. After that I became quite popular with my school friends. From there my love with writing started. I did Little Magazine later. The name of my edited Little Magazine is Malat. Ankhee's book of poems Chhaya Char was published in 2010.

Ankhee, who has done Honors and Masters in Bangla, has already done research on the folklore and painting in the Khulna division. Her research was published by Bangla Academy and Muktijuddha Archive respectively. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is waiting to be published in painting.

"My father was not interested for my education and that's why I left my home and from that time I understood my love for travelling. But I returned home after passing some days with my aunty. Form the childhood I continued my education, making paper packet by the help of my mother. I did tuition for my education purposes," she said.

After HSC she got married and she got pregnant. But her married life was not for a long time. She then started travelling nationwide with her child and also to other countries. Then she got a government job.

"Since I was a single mother, many people wanted to talk a lot. So I have created a personality of my own that they are afraid to say in front of me. I don't think girls can overcome the obstacles if they can't create such a personality at work," she remarked.

By overcoming these obstacles with her own personality, Ankhee wants to convey the issues to the people by researching the genocide of Bangladesh, the socio-economic condition of women in the country, women in Muslim literature and the lives of struggling women.

In 2018 she tied knot for second time with Kamal Khan, president of Tourist Club Bangladesh.

"In a remote area in Sundarban I have an eco resort. From Tourist Club Bangladesh we are focused to participate and our involvement in development in the tourist sector. We want to create awareness in the tourism sector with publication and connect people with social media. We also are taking some steps to improve our village tourism," she said.















