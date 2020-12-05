Video
Saturday, 5 December, 2020
Literature

Trapped

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020
Anika Tahsin Haque Katha

My thoughts are racing wildly,
So fast that i can barely  keep track. Each of them are tangling with the other,
Forming several knots that cannot be untied.
I am feeling a desperate urge to scream,
Louder than ever,
Louder than any other earthly being.
But this place is so small and cramped,
It can't take the load.
Everything i throw out in here, Comes rushing back like a boomerang.
Its all dark, pitch black
And i can't let the things inside me out.
These thoughts, these buzzings
Just keep piling up one above another,
Mounting and throbbing inside.
I don't know where this eternal entwining ends.
They are trapped inside me and I'm inside them.


The poet is a student of Department of Development Studies, University of Chittagong



