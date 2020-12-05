My thoughts are racing wildly,

So fast that i can barely keep track. Each of them are tangling with the other,

Forming several knots that cannot be untied.

I am feeling a desperate urge to scream,

Louder than ever,

Louder than any other earthly being.

But this place is so small and cramped,

It can't take the load.

Everything i throw out in here, Comes rushing back like a boomerang.

Its all dark, pitch black

And i can't let the things inside me out.

These thoughts, these buzzings

Just keep piling up one above another,

Mounting and throbbing inside.

I don't know where this eternal entwining ends.

They are trapped inside me and I'm inside them.





The poet is a student of Department of Development Studies, University of Chittagong

