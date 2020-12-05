Now the summer all is over!

We have wandered through the clover,

We have plucked in wood and lea

Blue-bell and anemone.

We were children of the sun,

Very brown to look upon:

We were stainéd, hands and lips,

With the berries' juicy tips.

And I think that we may know

Where the rankest nettles grow,

And where oak and ivy weave

Crimson glories to deceive.

Now the merry days are over!

Woodland-tenants seek their cover,

And the swallow leaves again

For his castle-nests in Spain.

Shut the door, and close the blind:

We shall have the bitter wind,

We shall have the dreary rain

Striving, driving at the pane.

Send the ruddy fire-light higher;

Draw your easy chair up nigher;

Through the winter, bleak and chill,

We may have our summer still.

Here are poems we may read,

Pleasant fancies to our need:

Ah, eternal summer-time

Dwells within the poet's rhyme!

All the birds' sweet melodies

Linger in these songs of his;

And the blossoms of all ages

Waft their fragrance from his pages.









