A December Day

Low-drifting clouds o'erspread the sky;

The day is dull, the landscape drear;

On earth's fair bosom snowflakes lie,

While trees, their snow-clad branches rear.

From lowering clouds the winter rain,

Cheerless, descends no longer, now;

To patter loud on roof and pane,

But falls the dancing flakes of snow.

The birds give forth no notes of cheer,

For they have flown. The woods are still;

The fields are shorn, and brown, and sear;

Ice-bound are river, brook and rill.

All nature seems grown gray with rime,

And long for rest-to die, to sleep;

Like man, woos sweet rest, courts decline,

And feels the death-chill oer her creep.

Her race seems short, and almost run:

Her knell is tolled by pattering hail.

In clouds of crape is clad the sun;

The wind gives forth a moaning wall.

The earth seems wrapped in her last sleep-

All nature robed in shrouds of snow.

The lowering clouds in pity weep,

That she, like man, is thus laid low.







