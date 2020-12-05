Video
Saturday, 5 December, 2020
Literature

A December Day

Judge J A Kerr

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020

Low-drifting clouds o'erspread the sky;
The day is dull, the landscape drear;
On earth's fair bosom snowflakes lie,
While trees, their snow-clad branches rear.
From lowering clouds the winter rain,
Cheerless, descends no longer, now;
To patter loud on roof and pane,
But falls the dancing flakes of snow.
The birds give forth no notes of cheer,
For they have flown. The woods are still;
The fields are shorn, and brown, and sear;
Ice-bound are river, brook and rill.
All nature seems grown gray with rime,
And long for rest-to die, to sleep;
Like man, woos sweet rest, courts decline,
And feels the death-chill oer her creep.
Her race seems short, and almost run:
Her knell is tolled by pattering hail.
In clouds of crape is clad the sun;
The wind gives forth a moaning wall.
The earth seems wrapped in her last sleep-
All nature robed in shrouds of snow.
The lowering clouds in pity weep,
That she, like man, is thus laid low.


