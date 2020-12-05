December in poetry

Open your hearts ere I am gone,

And hear my old, old story;

For I am the month that first looked down

On the beautiful Babe of glory.

You never must call me lone and drear

Because no birds are singing;

Open your hearts, and you shall hear

The song of the angels ringing.

Open your hearts, and hear the feet

Of the star-led Wise Men, olden;

Bring out your treasures of incense sweet;

Lay down your offerings golden.

You say you look, but you see no sight

Of the wonderful Babe I'm telling;

You say they have carried him off, by night,

From Bethlehem's lowly dwelling.

Open your hearts and seek the door

Where the alway poor are staying;

For this is the story, for evermore

The Master's voice is saying:

Inasmuch as ye do it unto them.

The poor, the weak, and the stranger,

Ye do it to Jesus of Bethlehem-

Dear Babe of the star-lit manger!







