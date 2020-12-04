Video
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:08 AM
Sculpture of Madhusudan De on DU campus damaged

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

A bust of Shaheed Madhusudan De-founder of Dhaka University's Modhur Canteen and a martyr of the Liberation War-located in front of the Institute of Business Administration building, was found damaged on Wednesday night.
Details of who is responsible or when it occurred could not be determined. The broken part of the sculpture was repaired at midnight.
The damage to the sculpture comes at a time when various Islamist groups are being increasingly vocal against sculptures.
"'I went back from the campus at evening on
Wednesday and everything was fine. But after hearing the news at around 7:30pm, I went to the canteen again and saw an ear of my father's sculpture was broken," said Arun Kumar Dey, eldest son of Madhusudan De, and current owner of Modhur Canteen.
When asked, Dhaka University Proctor AKM Golam Robbani said that it is not yet known whether the incident was intentional or unintentional. The people concerned have been asked to investigate, he added.
The sculpture was first inaugurated by the then VC of the University, Emajuddin Ahmed, in 1995.
After the reconstruction of the sculpture in its present location, it was inaugurated in 2001 by the then VC, AK Azad Chowdhury.
The martyr's bust was sculpted by Tawfiq Hossain Khan.    -Agencies



