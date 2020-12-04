Video
Friday, 4 December, 2020
Home Front Page

Fight against climate crisis top priority for 21st century: UN Chief

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Describing the fight against the climate crisis as the top priority for the 21st Century, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, urged to take climate action and 'make peace with nature'
The UN Chief delivered the uncompromising speech on Wednesday at Columbia University in New York, reports UN News.
The landmark address marks the beginning of a month of UN-led climate action, which includes the release of major reports on the global climate and fossil fuel production, culminating in a climate summit on 12 December, the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
Mr. Guterres began with a litany of the many ways in which nature is reacting, with "growing force and fury", to humanity's mishandling of the environment, which has seen a collapse in biodiversity, spreading deserts, and oceans reaching record temperatures.
The link between COVID-19 and man-made climate change was also made plain by the UN chief, who noted that the continued encroachment of people and livestock into animal habitats, risks exposing us to more deadly diseases.     And, whilst the economic slowdown resulting from the pandemic has temporarily slowed emissions of harmful greenhouse gases, levels of carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane are still rising, with the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere at a record high. Despite this worrying trend, fossil fuel production - responsible for a significant proportion of greenhouse gases - is predicted to continue on an upward path.
The appropriate global response, said the Secretary-General, is a transformation of the world economy, flicking the "green switch" and building a sustainable system driven by renewable energy, green jobs and a resilient future.
One way to achieve this vision, is by achieving net zero emissions (read our feature story on net zero for a full explanation, and why it is so important). There are encouraging signs on this front, with several developed countries, including the UK, Japan and China, committing to the goal over the next few decades.    -AP


