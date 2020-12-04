ACC approves charges against ‘Golden Monir’

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has issued charge sheet against Golden Monir based on eight-year old case filed alleging illegally acquiring assets worth Tk 31,085,335.

The ACC Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said, "The charge sheet approved on Thursday and will be filed in court soon."

According to the report, Monir had given 'false information' that he had received assets worth Tk 16,100,000 as 'donations' from several people.

In addition, he has given false information about an asset worth Tk 14,985,225 in an ACC investigation.

On March 13 in 2012, the ACC filed a case against Monir with the Ramna Model police in Dhaka. Earlier, a notice was sent asking for account details of his assets. After receiving the notice, Monir submitted his partial assets statement to the Commission.

Later, the ACC's investigation was suspended due to a writ petition filed in the High Court.

Recently, ACC Deputy Director Mosharraf Hossain Mridha reopened the investigation and submitted a report, which was approved by the Commission on November 26.

The notice, signed by ACC Director Akhter Hossain Azad on November 26, asked Monir and his wife to submit a statement of assets within 21 working days.

Monir was arrested on November 20 after RAB raided Monir's Merul Badda house on the allegation that he has amassed illegal assets.

After his arrest, three cases have been filed against Monir under the Arms, Drugs and Special Powers Act. The cases are being investigated by the Detective Branch of police.

There is also a case against Monir for occupying the land by forging the seal of the RAJUK, the government organization responsible for the development of the capital city.

Meanwhile our Court Correspondent reports two Dhaka courts on Thursday placed businessman Monir Hossain alias 'Golden Monir' on a nine-day fresh remand in three cases filed with Badda police.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mainul Islam granted three days' remand each in two cases filed under Arms Act and Special Powers Act.

While Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted three-days remand in the drug case.

