Japan to continue supporting BD to fight C-19

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has assured Bangladesh of continuing its support to it to deal with Covid-19 situation.

In a message written to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, the Japanese Foreign Minister expressed his commitment in improving bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan.

Minister Motegi expressed deep sympathy to Dr Momen and wished speedy recovery of Bangladesh Foreign Minister who recently tested positive for Covid-19, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.











