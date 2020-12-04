Video
CCC Poll Likely By Dec-end

AL, BNP candidates start campaign

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 3: Election Commission is ready to hold the suspended Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election at any time.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Hasanuzzaman, Regional Election Officer and the Returning Officer of CCC polls said, "We are ready to hold the elections on any date announced by the Election Commission."
He also said the list of the polling personnel had been updated. "So we have no obstacle to holding the elections," he said.
Election Commission Secretary had already declared that the suspended elections to the CCC would be held either at the end of December or towards the first week of January next year.
All candidates of two major political parties, Awami League (AL) and BNP, have already started their election campaign hoping that the polls were likely to be held at the end of December.
AL Mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and BNP Mayor candidate      Dr Shahadat Hussain are now attending several meetings daily to whip up support.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram City unit of AL has finalised the list of 900 polling agents and 100-member polling station bodies as per the directive of the central committee.
The election to CCC was scheduled to be held on March 29 last but due to pandemic Covid-19 the EC suspended the elections on March 21.
As a result, the tenure of the CCC expired on August 5. Following the expiry of AJM Nasiruddin, the LGRD Ministry made Khurshed Alam Sujan as the Administrator of CCC.
Khurshed Alam Sujan, Vice President of Chattogram City unit of Awami League took the charge of the Administrator of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on August 6.
According to LGRD Act, his tenure will expire on February 2 next year.
Khurshed Alam Sujan was appointed Administrator of CCC on August 4 by the LGRD Ministry.
The tenure of the incumbent Administrator will expire on February 2 next year. 45 days before the tenure ends the polls date should be announced.
A total of six for the post of mayor, 170 candidates for 41 Wards and 56 candidates for 14 reserved Councilor posts stood for the suspended CCC polls scheduled to be held on March 29.


