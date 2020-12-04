Video
AI wants halt to Rohingya relocation

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Diplomatic Correspondent

Amnesty International on Thursday urged the government to halt relocation of refugees to Bhasan Char immediately.
It also asked the government to bring them back to the island to their families and community in mainland Bangladesh.
It stressed due process that must include meaningful participation of refugees in any plan for their relocation.
"It is crucial that the Bangladeshi authorities must let the UN, rights groups and humanitarian agencies carry out independent assessments of
Bhasan Char's habitability first before taking any steps to relocate people there," it said.
No relocation plan, either to Bhasan Char or to another location, can be undertaken without the full and informed consent of the individuals involved," Saad Hammadi said in a press release of Amnesty International.
"The relocation of so many Rohingya refugees to a remote island, which is still off limits to everyone including rights groups and journalists without prior permission, poses grave concerns for independent human rights monitoring," the statement reads.
Amnesty International's South Asia Campaigner in the statement said some refugees already on the island have shared their anxiety with Amnesty International at being cut off from their families and community.
"Bangladesh and other members of the international community have a critical role not only in protecting the rights of the Rohingya people but also in ensuring their full and meaningful participation in decisions that affect them," it says.
Amnesty International says it obtained a partial list of the Rohingya families that the government of Bangladesh identified for relocation to Bhasan Char.
In interviews with Amnesty International five family members, who represent 23 refugees on the list for relocation, said they signed up to relocate to Bhashan Char out of compulsion rather than a choice.
In September 2020, Amnesty International released the briefing 'Let Us Speak for our Rights', which outlined how exclusion from decision-making is impacting the human rights of Rohingya refugees.


