Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:07 AM
C-19 cases, deaths continue to surge

35 die, 2,316 infected in a day

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
HM Imam Hasan

The country is now apparently back to the alarming situation it largely saw a few months back when Covid-19 transmission took a drastic turn.  After showing an unpredictable decline for nearly 90 days, the coronavirus cases keep growing again over the last few days in the country with over 2,000 infections getting registered
each day.
According to the latest data compiled by Worldometers, Bangladesh is now the 26th worst-hit country in the world.
Besides, 2,316 people tested positive with the virus, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 471,739 and 35 reported deaths in the last 24 hours from Covid-19 raised the death toll to 6,748 in the country, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest day's infection rate was 13.78 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.72 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
Meanwhile, 2,593 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24-hour, raising the total number of recoveries to 388,379 with an 82.33 per cent recovery rate.
Some 16,807 samples were tested in 118 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,820,981 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the deceased of Thursday, 23 were men and 12 were women. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.
However, the number of corona patients is also increasing at different hospitals over the last few days, prompting the public health experts to urge the government to equip all the hospitals, including the upazila health complexes, with necessary equipment, including adequate oxygen facilities, to ensure proper healthcare services to the infected people.
The infection rate in the country began to lower at the end of August. The infection rate moved between 10 per cent and 12 per cent from      September to 12 November.
However, in the last 15 to 20 days, the infection rate began to rise gradually. On November 21, the latest highest single day's infection rate was recorded 14.61 per cent and the last highest single day's infection rate was 15.18 per cent was reported on September 5.
This data indicates that infections of this deadly virus in the country are again moving up, leading the country to the edge of the second wave of the pandemic.
According to doctors, the number of patients coming to the hospital with corona symptoms is increasing again due to the cold weather. Most of them are over 50 years old.
Salauddin Sajal, in charge of ticket counter of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said, "We have been passing very busy time recently. Since mid-November, on average more than 200 patients have been coming to the hospital every day. Those whose condition is more critical are being admitted to the corona unit. Others are advised to stay at home in isolation with prescriptions."
"Many patients are coming but of them 50 and 70 patients with symptoms are being admitted to hospitals," he said. A month ago, the number was around 10 to 20," he added.
The doctors said it is not yet possible to say for sure whether the second wave of the coronavirus has come or not. But now the most important thing is to wear a mask, follow hygiene rules, and avoid public gatherings. Because in winter the airflow is less, so the risk is higher.
Col Nazmul Haque, Director of DMCH, said, "In fact, the number of patients in our hospital has recently increased from 15 to 20 per cent. However, we have prepared ourselves as much as possible. Out of our 900 beds, more than two hundred beds are still empty. In addition, we have 24 beds in our two ICUs for more critical patients.
Referring to post Covid-19 situation, he said, "Those who were infected with coronavirus are being followed up at this hospital every Sunday and Wednesday in collaboration with the doctors of the Department of Medicine at Covid-19 corner," he added.
Mushtaq Hussain, former chief scientific officer of Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "While pandemic is going in other parts of the world, there is a risk of it spreading here as well. Winter or summer remains the same fear about coronavirus. Now it is seen that it is increasing in a range from time to time. Increasing and decreasing still fluctuate. May, June and July were the most high time, long fluctuating between 15 and 20 per cent. It went down a bit at the end of August, then it was 10 to 15, now it's between 12 and 15 again.
"The problem in winter is that many people get cold and cough due to allergies, and corona infections are more likely to spread due to gathering not following hygiene rules and using mask. Moreover, due to social events, it can also increase the infection and the same time government to equip all the hospitals, including the upazila health complexes, with necessary equipment, including adequate oxygen facilities, to ensure proper healthcare services to the infected people," he added.


