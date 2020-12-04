Pak atrocities in ’71 unforgivable, PM tells envoy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Bangladesh cannot forget and forgive the atrocities committed by Pakistan

in 1971.

"The incidents of 1971 neither can be forgotten nor forgiven," she said when Pakistan High Commissioner to Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

Referring to the volumes of a book titled 'Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman', the Prime Minister said all can learn many historical facts of the 1948-1971 period from the book.

She said the book 'Unfinished Memoirs' by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Urdu language is one of the bestsellers in Pakistan. "It's also well read in Pakistan apart from other countries."

The Prime Minister extended greetings to her Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan when the High Commissioner conveyed good wishes of the Pakistan PM to Sheikh Hasina.

The High Commissioner said the Pakistan PM advised them to learn about the development

miracle of Bangladesh.

Mentioning that different bilateral and regional forums have remained inactive, he sought help from the Bangladesh Prime Minister to activate Foreign Office consultations between the two countries.

In reply, the Prime Minister said there is no bar here to the continuation of functioning regularly.

The new envoy said Pakistan wants to boost relations with Bangladesh without any obstruction.

In response, the PM said she believes in regional cooperation.

Referring to the Bangladesh foreign policy "friendship to all malice towards none", said Hasina adding that she believes in continuing relationships with other countries based on different perspectives.

The High Commissioner appreciated Sheikh Hasina for her statesmanship in the global arena.

The Prime Minister welcomed the High Commissioner and assured him of extending all-out cooperation.

PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Military Secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury were present, said a handout released from the Prime Minister's Office. -UNB







