Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char begins

Navy ship with 1,200 reaches today

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Shahnaj Begum

Some NGOs readying cooking pots to prepare meal for Rohingyas relocated to Bhasan Char from Cox's Bazar camps. They will serve food free to Rohingyas for two months. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Some NGOs readying cooking pots to prepare meal for Rohingyas relocated to Bhasan Char from Cox's Bazar camps. They will serve food free to Rohingyas for two months. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

About 1,200 Rohingyas have boarded 20 buses from the Ukhiya, Kutupalong point on Thursday noon to start their journey towards Bhasan Char under the supervision of Army and Navy as part of the government plan to relocate one lakh Rohingyas in phases to the island.
Rohingyas from 34 camps were mobilsed at a transit camp at Ukhiya on Wednesday night. On Thursday, they were taken to Chattogram and from there they would set sail for Bhashan Char onboard a Navy ship, our local correspondent said quoting the Additional RRRC Md Shamsuddoza Noyon.
Two battalions of Rapid Action Battalion-7 and 15 have been deployed on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway to ensure smooth relocation of the Rohingyas to Bhasan Char.
"All the Rohingyas (onboard the buses) have
expressed their willingness to relocate themselves to Bhasan Char and the number is increasing every hour," a senior official of Refugee Rehabilitation and Repatriation Commission told the Daily Observer preferring anonymity.
About 22officials and 100 workers of 22 local NGOs including Ganashaystha Kendra, Samaj Kallyan Unnyan Sangstha (SKUS), Plus Bangladesh, Friendship and RTM are waiting there to receive the Rohingyas on Friday morning.
"We are jointly working with the government to ensure comfortable living and livelihood of Rohingyas in Bhasan Char…we will work here to support the Rohingya brothers until their repatriation to their homeland Myanmar," Chairman SKUS Jesmin Prema told this correspondent from Bhasan Char on Thursday evening.
According to her a very conducive environment had been created for the Rohingyas to live there.
There are adequate measures to deal with disasters, including their comfortable living and livelihood. Bhasan Char will be much better than the way the Rohingyas are living in Cox's Bazar at present, she added.
"As per government decision, we will provide them cooked food for the next two months, we will supply utensils, food and grains, Cheera, baby food, cookies, oil, gas cylinder, healthcare services establish separate police station and deploy police there to maintain law and order there," she said.
"Presently 600 Rohingyas are living at Bhasan Char, we are sending them to Cox's Bazar today to meet with their family members on humanitarian ground as per the directives by the high ups," Jesmin said.
Meanwhile, the international humanitarian organizations, however, have questioned the suitability of the flood-prone islet for housing refugees.
Before start the relocation plan, AI, UN Dhaka office and EUs ambassadors stationed in Dhaka once again raised dozens of issues that need addressing to make it (Bhasan Char) safe for habitation, including protection from disasters including cyclones and tidal surges. The move has triggered concerns among the UN and the development partners who are still waiting for an independent assessment of the Bhasan Char housing project.
"In order to protect 40 sq km areas from tides and tidal surges, 13-km-long embankment and infrastructure of 120 cluster villages suitable for 100,000 Rohingyas have been constructed there," a senior official of the Disaster Ministry said.
Bangladesh has spent about US$280 million to construct housing, a large embankment, and other infrastructure on the island. An additional $92 million was allocated in December 2019 for raising the height of the embankment and to build an administration.
"Initiatives were then taken to build infrastructure at Bhasan Char to reduce the pressure on Cox's Bazar. As part of this, the government has implemented a shelter project in Bhasan Char at a cost of Tk 2, 312 crore from its own funds for the relocation of Rohingyas," a senior official of the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management told this correspondent.
On August 25in 2017, more than 750,000 Rohingyas took refuge in Bangladesh in the face of horrific torture by the Myanmar government. A large number of Rohingyas also took refuge earlier. At present their number is at least 1.1 million.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Sculpture of Madhusudan De on DU campus damaged
Fight against climate crisis top priority for 21st century: UN Chief
ACC approves charges against â€˜Golden Monirâ€™
Japan to continue supporting BD to fight C-19
AL, BNP candidates start campaign
coronavirus update bangladesh
Charges pressed against 8 in MC College gang rape case  
AI wants halt to Rohingya relocation


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
Câ€™wealth SG attributes Bangladeshâ€™s â€˜incredible achievementsâ€™ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm â€˜Bureviâ€™ likely to move west-northwesterly
â€˜I love you, Diegoâ€™ â€“ Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupaâ€™s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of peopleâ€™s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft