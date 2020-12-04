Video
Accumulating Illegal Wealth

HC rejects writ challenging ACC notice on DAG Rupa

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday rejected a writ petition that challenged the legality of the notice served by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Jannatul Ferdousi Rupa on charges of accumulating illegal wealth.
As a result, there is no bar to quiz her regarding the notice and she must appear at the ACC headquarters, said the ACC lawyer. The HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after hearing a petition filed by DAG Jannatul Ferdousi Rupa seeking stay of the notice.



