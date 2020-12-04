AL, BNP disappointed people: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Thursday said their party is now a potential platform as people have got fed up with the politics of two major parties -- Awami League and BNP.

"Jatiya Party is now the only political force in which people have confidence since Awami League and BNP have disappointed people," he said.

Asking his party colleagues to strengthen its organisational capacity, GM Quader also said people are now waiting to see Jatiya Party in power with high hopes for ensuring their betterment.

He made the remarks while exchanging views with the leaders of Khagrachari district unit Jatiya Party at its chairman's Banani office.

GM Quader said their party will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of people in future politics.

"No one now wants to join BNP due to its current condition. No one can join Awami League even if they want to do it. So, Jatiya Party is the only potential political platform for the new generation," he observed.

Speaking at the programme, Jatiya Party secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu said people want a change in power as they have long been living in a 'suffocated' situation.

"People want to get rid of the grasp of Awami League and BNP, and Jatiya Party is the only alternative and prospective political force in front of them," he said.

Bablu called upon the leaders and activists of the party to work hard for making Jatiya Party a very stronger one before the next general election.

At the programme, 20 tribal leaders joined Jatiya Party by presenting a bouquet to GM Quader.

The Jatiya Party chief welcomed them and urged them to work sincerely to make Khagrachari a stronghold of the party.










