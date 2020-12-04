Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

AL, BNP disappointed people: GM Quader

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Thursday said their party is now a potential platform as people have got fed up with the politics of two major parties -- Awami League and BNP.
"Jatiya Party is now the only political force in which people have confidence since Awami League and BNP have disappointed people," he said.
Asking his party colleagues to strengthen its organisational capacity, GM Quader also said people are now waiting to see Jatiya Party in power with high hopes for ensuring their betterment.
He made the remarks while exchanging views with the leaders of Khagrachari district unit Jatiya Party at its chairman's Banani office.
GM Quader said their party will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of people in future politics.
"No one now wants to join BNP due to its current condition. No one can join Awami League even if they want to do it. So, Jatiya Party is the only potential political platform for the new generation," he observed.
Speaking at the programme, Jatiya Party secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu said people want a change in power as they have long been living in a 'suffocated' situation.
"People want to get rid of the grasp of Awami League and BNP, and Jatiya Party is the only alternative and prospective political force in front of them," he said.
Bablu called upon the leaders and activists of the party to work hard for making Jatiya Party a very stronger one before the next general election.
At the programme, 20 tribal leaders joined Jatiya Party by presenting a bouquet to GM Quader.
The Jatiya Party chief welcomed them and urged them to work sincerely to make Khagrachari a stronghold of the party.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC rejects writ challenging ACC notice on DAG Rupa
AL, BNP disappointed people: GM Quader
SC upholds HC bail to 64 BNP men in bus torching casses
Reconsider restriction on public gatherings: Zafrullah
India Muslim man arrested under ‘love jihad’ law
HC questions  bail to four co-accused
Fauci warns of post-Thanksgiving Covid surge
Amphan struck people: Hundreds still have nowhere to go


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft