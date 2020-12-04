SC upholds HC bail to 64 BNP men in bus torching casses

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the High Court order that granted anticipatory bail to BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and 64 other party leaders till January 5.

A total of seven cases were filed against them for arson attacks on buses in Dhaka on November 12.

A four-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order dismissing seven petitions filed by the state seeking stay on the HC orders.

Lawyer Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal appeared for the accused BNP leaders and activists while Deputy Attorney General Bishwajit Debnath represented the state during the virtual hearing in the court.

The HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan on November 18 granted anticipatory bail to 120 BNP leaders and activists including Gayeshwar Chandra and Ishraque Hossain, SM Jahangir till January 5 in 11 cases following separate bail petitions.







