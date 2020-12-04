Reconsider restriction on public gatherings: Zafrullah

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Thursday urged the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to reconsider its restriction on holding rallies and public meetings in the city without prior permission.

"A notice from the DMP has shocked the country's people at a time of the pandemic. Police must be informed about holding a meeting, but everyone knows you don't give permission when it is sought," he said.

Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, further said, "It's not a good action that you won't let anyone greet, speak up and criticise. So, I urge the DMP to reconsider this ban."

He made the remarks while distributing food and blankets in front of the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi among the victims of the recent fire incidents in three slums in the capital.

On Wednesday, DMP urged all, including various socio-political and religious organisations, to refrain from holding any meeting, rally and taking out any procession in the capital without prior permission. -UNB







