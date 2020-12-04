Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

India Muslim man arrested under ‘love jihad’ law

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

NEW DELHI, Dec 3: Police in India's Uttar Pradesh state have arrested a Muslim man for allegedly trying to convert a Hindu woman to Islam.
He's the first to be arrested under a new anti-conversion law that targets "love jihad" - a term radical Hindu groups use to accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage.
The law has prompted outrage, with critics calling it Islamophobic.
At least four other Indian states are drafting laws against "love jihad".
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district confirmed the arrest on Twitter on Wednesday.
The woman's father told BBC Hindi that he filed a complaint because the man "put pressure" on his daughter to convert and threatened her if she didn't. The woman was allegedly in a relationship with the man but got married to someone else earlier this year.
Police told BBC Hindi that the woman's family had filed a kidnapping case against the accused a year ago but the case was closed after she was found and denied the charge.
After his arrest on Wednesday, the man was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. He told reporters that he was innocent and had "no link with the woman".
The new law carries a jail term of up to 10 years and offences under it are non-bailable.
What is the 'love jihad' law?
In November, Uttar Pradesh became the first state to pass a law against "forced" or "fraudulent" religious conversions.
But it might not be the last as at least four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Assam - have said that they are planning to bring in laws against "love jihad". All five states are governed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who have been accused of normalising anti-Muslim sentiment.
Critics have called it regressive and offensive, with many concerned that such laws will lead to misuse and harassment since "love jihad" has always been seen as a term used by fringe right-wing radical Hindu groups. It is not a term officially recognised by Indian law.
But it has dominated headlines in the last few months - in October, a popular jewellery brand withdrew an advertisement featuring an inter-faith couple after right-wing backlash accused them of promoting "love jihad".
And then in November, authorities accused Netflix of the same, pointing to a scene in the television series, A Suitable Boy, where a Hindu woman and a Muslim man share a kiss as the camera pans to the backdrop of a Hindu temple. Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, said it hurt "religious sentiments" and directed officials to look into legal action against the producer and director of the series.
Critics of the BJP say religious polarisation has increased since Prime Minister Narendra Modi first swept into power in 2014. Hindu-Muslim marriages have long attracted censure in India but the attachment of a deeper, sinister motive to them is a recent phenomenon.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC rejects writ challenging ACC notice on DAG Rupa
AL, BNP disappointed people: GM Quader
SC upholds HC bail to 64 BNP men in bus torching casses
Reconsider restriction on public gatherings: Zafrullah
India Muslim man arrested under ‘love jihad’ law
HC questions  bail to four co-accused
Fauci warns of post-Thanksgiving Covid surge
Amphan struck people: Hundreds still have nowhere to go


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft