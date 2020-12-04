PSTU halts appointment process amid protests

PATUAKHALI, Dec 3: The appointment process, including selection board meetings, have been suspended by the authorities of Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) on Thursday.

A notice, signed by PSTU Additional Registrar Prof Dr Swadesh Chandra Samanta, was issued in this regard on Thursday.

The appointment process has been suspended for unavoidable reasons.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dumki unit demonstrated demanding suspension of the appointment process. -UNB