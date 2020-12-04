Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Domestic Violence Act

Most dists see no case in 10 years

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Not a single case has so far been filed under the Domestic Violence Act (Prevention and Protection) in most of the districts since the law was enacted 10 years ago.    
A virtual roundtable discussion titled 'Domestic violence: The Context of Justice and Legal Solutions' Jointly organized by the Action Aid Bangladesh and Daily Prothom Alo revealed this information on Wednesday.
The study was conducted by Action Aid Bangladesh till October 2020.
Speakers at the discussion said in many districts Chief Judicial Magistrate Court including Bhola and Sherpur have received not a single case under the Domestic Violence Act.   
The keynote speaker Taslima Yasmin, Faculty, Department of Law of University of Dhaka, who also led the study, stated that the key difficulty towards the implementation of this act was lack of awareness among potential beneficiaries and law enforcing agencies.
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Nasima Begum said: "Violence against women will never end until women's compromising mentality persists. Many of the victims don't want to file case considering their family honor."
Lawmaker Aroma Dutta said, "Every ministry has a standing committee and this committee can prevent violence against women if they work with other development agencies."
"In addition to amending the Domestic Violence Act, it is important to provide training to law enforcing agencies," said Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain.  
Farah Kabir, Country Director of Action Aid Bangladesh, said the survey was conducted to look into the effectiveness of the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, which was enacted 10 years back.
 "We need to take initiatives to provide proper information and training on Domestic Violence Act in our academic level," she said.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSTU halts appointment process amid protests
Most dists see no case in 10 years
Sheikh Moni’s 81st birthday today
13 dengue cases recorded in 24 hrs
Three envoys present credentials to President
BTCL holds public hearing thru Facebook
Corona brings opportunities in digital learning: Dipu Moni
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft