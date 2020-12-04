Most dists see no case in 10 years

Not a single case has so far been filed under the Domestic Violence Act (Prevention and Protection) in most of the districts since the law was enacted 10 years ago.

A virtual roundtable discussion titled 'Domestic violence: The Context of Justice and Legal Solutions' Jointly organized by the Action Aid Bangladesh and Daily Prothom Alo revealed this information on Wednesday.

The study was conducted by Action Aid Bangladesh till October 2020.

Speakers at the discussion said in many districts Chief Judicial Magistrate Court including Bhola and Sherpur have received not a single case under the Domestic Violence Act.

The keynote speaker Taslima Yasmin, Faculty, Department of Law of University of Dhaka, who also led the study, stated that the key difficulty towards the implementation of this act was lack of awareness among potential beneficiaries and law enforcing agencies.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Nasima Begum said: "Violence against women will never end until women's compromising mentality persists. Many of the victims don't want to file case considering their family honor."

Lawmaker Aroma Dutta said, "Every ministry has a standing committee and this committee can prevent violence against women if they work with other development agencies."

"In addition to amending the Domestic Violence Act, it is important to provide training to law enforcing agencies," said Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain.

Farah Kabir, Country Director of Action Aid Bangladesh, said the survey was conducted to look into the effectiveness of the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, which was enacted 10 years back.

"We need to take initiatives to provide proper information and training on Domestic Violence Act in our academic level," she said.







