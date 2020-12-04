Sheikh Moni’s 81st birthday today

Video
Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The 81st birthday of Awami Juba League founding chairman late Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni will be observed on Friday (today).
Juba League will place wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the city at 9:30am on Friday.
It will also place wreath at the graves of Sheikh Moni and other martyrs of 15 August, 1975 at the Banani Graveyard at 10:00am and offer fateha and hold a milad and doa mahfil that will be followed by distribution of food among the destitute people. Besides, a discussion will be held at 2:30pm at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city.
Sheikh Moni was the nephew of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the founder of Mujib Bahini, one of the major guerrilla forces of the Liberation War. He also played a pivotal role during the six-point movement in 1966.
Sheikh Moni was born in 1939 at Tungipara in Gopalganj. He served as the general secretary of the then East Pakistan Chhatra League in 1962-63. As per Bangabandhu's direction, Moni founded the Awami Juba League in 1972.
Sheikh Moni graduated from BM College in Barishal in 1960 and earned his MA degree from Dhaka University. Sheikh Moni was editor of Banglar Bani, Bangladesh Times and an entertainment magazine Weekly Cinema.
Moni, along with his pregnant wife Begum Shamsunnessa Ara Arju Moni, was killed during the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family members in a military coup on August 15 in 1975.     -BSS


