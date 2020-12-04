13 dengue cases recorded in 24 hrs

Bangladesh is seeing a gradual rise in dengue cases with the health authorities confirming 13 new cases in 24 hours until Thursday morning.

Seventy dengue patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the county -- 59 of them in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

The health authorities reported 1,220 dengue cases since January, and 1,143 patients have recovered so far. Reports of seven dengue-related deaths have been sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). It has so far reviewed four cases and confirmed three dengue deaths. -UNB







