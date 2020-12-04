Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Three envoys present credentials to President

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim presenting her credentials to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the capital on Thursday. photo: pid

Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim presenting her credentials to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the capital on Thursday. photo: pid

Envoys of three countries to Bangladesh separately presented their credentials to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here on Thursday.
The resident envoys are: Ambassador of Egypt Haytham Ghobashy, High Commissioners of Malaysia and Sri Lanka respectively Haznahbinti Md Hashim and Sudharshan Deepal Suresh.
Welcoming the envoys, the President said Bangladesh is keen to develop relations with all the countries, including neighbouring ones, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said.
The president hoped that the new envoys would take the existing bilateral relations with Bangladesh to a new height during their respective tenures.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSTU halts appointment process amid protests
Most dists see no case in 10 years
Sheikh Moni’s 81st birthday today
13 dengue cases recorded in 24 hrs
Three envoys present credentials to President
BTCL holds public hearing thru Facebook
Corona brings opportunities in digital learning: Dipu Moni
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft