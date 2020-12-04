Three envoys present credentials to President



Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim presenting her credentials to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the capital on Thursday. photo: pid

The resident envoys are: Ambassador of Egypt Haytham Ghobashy, High Commissioners of Malaysia and Sri Lanka respectively Haznahbinti Md Hashim and Sudharshan Deepal Suresh.

Welcoming the envoys, the President said Bangladesh is keen to develop relations with all the countries, including neighbouring ones, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said.

The president hoped that the new envoys would take the existing bilateral relations with Bangladesh to a new height during their respective tenures. -BSS







