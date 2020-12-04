BTCL holds public hearing thru Facebook

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) organised a public hearing through Facebook Live at the company's Facebook Page on Tuesday (December 1).

BTCL Managing Director Dr Md Rafiqul Matin attended the Facebook Live, said a press release on Thursday.

Above 9,860 viewers attended the programme while about 100 answers were given against a total of 359 complains and comments including telephone connection, damaged telephone, problem on giving bill, many troubles with internet and BTCL internet services. Rafiqul Matin requested customers to use BTCL Telesheba Apps to avail more services easily.









