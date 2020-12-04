Corona brings opportunities in digital learning: Dipu Moni

The corona virus pandemic has brought opportunities in education as the institutes embraced the transformation of tech-based learning system easily, Education Minister Dipu Moni said mentioning that the country adopted digital learning tools in advance.

Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni made the remark at a webinar title 'Future Employees, Future Skills' on Thursday.

The Minister further said now not only students but also teachers and parents have become accustomed to online education. Corona will not exist, but online education will not be cancelled. There will be classroom education as well as online education in future too.

Sheikh Russell Digital Lab is the only government educational institution of the country. On the basis of such allegations, the Education Minister said, Sheikh Russell Digital Lab is not the only digital institution but there are also a lot of private educational institutions all over the country which have digital labs.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman, Head of Business Development, BRAC, Rajiv Prasad Saha, Chairman and MD, Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal (BD) Ltd, and Kishore Kumar Das, Founder, Vidyananda Foundation were also present at the online webinar.





