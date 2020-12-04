

Is govt ready to deal with procurement, vaccination challenges?



As the world buckles up to vaccinate millions of people - our Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a proposal only in principle of the Health Services Division - to procure Covid-19 vaccine directly from a producer through negotiations without following any bidding process. The approval was given in compliance with the Provision 76 of the Public Procurement Rule-2008. Additionally, the approval from the Economic Affairs Committee is required as per section 76 of the Public Procurement Rules since it will be bought from a single source.



As valuable days keep passing by quick, it is time for our bureaucrats and policy makers to rethink and ask the million dollar question - what's the rationale behind solely relying for huge supplies from a single source?



The point, however, desperate times calls for desperate measures. Our procurement rules have often delayed in mass quantity public procurement of all most any commodity. We are obviously not suggesting sealing a deal with an international vaccine producer, unless a vaccine has been widely tried and tested as well as medically approved. We suggest removing of unnecessary bureaucratic red tapes and official procedures in advance. The need of the hour is to be prepared with multiple options on vaccine procurement.



Earlier in November, the government signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd to collect three crore doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca SARS-CoV-B2, AZD1222 vaccine. Apart from SSI Vaccine, the government would also procure 68 million doses from the GAVI under a global arrangement called COVAX. Under this scheme the vaccines would arrive sometime between February and June of next year.



Not only one MoU, we believe it has turned crucial to ink more memorandums with other international pharmaceutical companies. The aim should be to procure mass quantity of the first successfully tested vaccine, and that vaccine can roll out from the manufacturing lines of any pharmaceutical company in any country.



However, the health secretary has reportedly said the country would receive vaccines hopefully by 'February next year or earlier'. If not earlier, February 2021 is well over fifty plus days far away. Following procurement rules of procedure and the distribution process, it will take even longer to launch a countrywide vaccination campaign. Lastly, a programme is reportedly being developed to select the priority recipients of the vaccine following the WHO protocol.



Couldn't this programme been developed a month earlier, by prioritising the most vulnerable groups in the country and the WHO protocol?



We call on the government to be prepared to face these numerable challenges in advance. Our health sector has performed poorly to tackle the pandemic. Poor show in vaccine selection, procurement and run a countrywide campaign is the least we expect to witness.



We are worried. Britain has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine last Tuesday, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe to become the West's first country to formally endorse a jab for the most vulnerable people in the UK from next week. Concurrently, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered mass immunization against COVID-19 as Russia races to reverse a surge in Coronavirus cases while becoming the first in the world to distribute its vaccine widely.As the world buckles up to vaccinate millions of people - our Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a proposal only in principle of the Health Services Division - to procure Covid-19 vaccine directly from a producer through negotiations without following any bidding process. The approval was given in compliance with the Provision 76 of the Public Procurement Rule-2008. Additionally, the approval from the Economic Affairs Committee is required as per section 76 of the Public Procurement Rules since it will be bought from a single source.As valuable days keep passing by quick, it is time for our bureaucrats and policy makers to rethink and ask the million dollar question - what's the rationale behind solely relying for huge supplies from a single source?The point, however, desperate times calls for desperate measures. Our procurement rules have often delayed in mass quantity public procurement of all most any commodity. We are obviously not suggesting sealing a deal with an international vaccine producer, unless a vaccine has been widely tried and tested as well as medically approved. We suggest removing of unnecessary bureaucratic red tapes and official procedures in advance. The need of the hour is to be prepared with multiple options on vaccine procurement.Earlier in November, the government signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd to collect three crore doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca SARS-CoV-B2, AZD1222 vaccine. Apart from SSI Vaccine, the government would also procure 68 million doses from the GAVI under a global arrangement called COVAX. Under this scheme the vaccines would arrive sometime between February and June of next year.Not only one MoU, we believe it has turned crucial to ink more memorandums with other international pharmaceutical companies. The aim should be to procure mass quantity of the first successfully tested vaccine, and that vaccine can roll out from the manufacturing lines of any pharmaceutical company in any country.However, the health secretary has reportedly said the country would receive vaccines hopefully by 'February next year or earlier'. If not earlier, February 2021 is well over fifty plus days far away. Following procurement rules of procedure and the distribution process, it will take even longer to launch a countrywide vaccination campaign. Lastly, a programme is reportedly being developed to select the priority recipients of the vaccine following the WHO protocol.Couldn't this programme been developed a month earlier, by prioritising the most vulnerable groups in the country and the WHO protocol?We call on the government to be prepared to face these numerable challenges in advance. Our health sector has performed poorly to tackle the pandemic. Poor show in vaccine selection, procurement and run a countrywide campaign is the least we expect to witness.We are worried.